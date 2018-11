By The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Polls close in Mississippi’s US Senate runoff; race rocked by Republican incumbent’s ‘public hanging’ remark.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Polls close in Mississippi’s US Senate runoff; race rocked by Republican incumbent’s ‘public hanging’ remark.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.