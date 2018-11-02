202
Home » National News » Police: Uber driver charged…

Police: Uber driver charged with raping unconscious woman

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 8:10 pm 11/02/2018 08:10pm
Share

LANSDALE, Pa. (AP) — Police say an Uber driver has been charged with raping a passenger he picked up at a casino and who became unconscious in the car.

Ahmed Elgaafary, of Lansdale, faces multiple offenses, including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of an unconscious person.

Pennsylvania State Police say the alleged attack happened around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 10. They say the driver picked the woman up from the Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia. Rather than taking her home, police allege he took her to a residence and raped her.

Elgaafary was charged Wednesday.

Uber says in a statement late Friday that the report is “appalling” and that its thought are with the woman and her family. Uber says that the driver has been “removed from the app.”

Elgaafary is in Chester County Prison. His lawyer’s voicemail box was full Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500