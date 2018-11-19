Home » National News » Police: Suspect in Detroit…

Police: Suspect in Detroit senior complex slayings arrested

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 1:52 pm 11/19/2018 01:52pm
This photo provided by the Detroit Police Department shows James Fleming, a registered sex offender who is on the run after he attempted to rape a friend then fatally shot an unarmed security guard and a female resident, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at the low-income senior housing complex where he lives, Detroit police said Wednesday. (Detroit Police Department via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A registered sex offender charged in the fatal shooting of two people and an attempted rape inside a low-income senior complex in Detroit has been arrested in Virginia.

Detroit police said Monday that 69-year-old James Fleming surrendered to authorities in Richmond around midnight. No other information about the arrest has been released.

Fleming is accused in the Nov. 13 slaying of a 50-year-old unarmed security guard, Kenneth Hall, and 66-year-old resident Bernice Clark at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex.

Police have said Fleming also attempted to rape a 30-year-old woman who had been using cocaine with him in the building where he lived.

Fleming is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, assault and criminal sexual conduct.

Fleming was convicted in 1988 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

