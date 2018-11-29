Police say no signs of arson in Indiana fire that killed 6

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an initial investigation has found no evidence that arson caused a northern Indiana house fire that killed four children and two adults. State police on Thursday identified those killed…

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an initial investigation has found no evidence that arson caused a northern Indiana house fire that killed four children and two adults.

State police on Thursday identified those killed in Wednesday’s fire near Logansport as members of an extended family. Two other family members survived the blaze.

Those killed were 42-year-old Joseph Huddleston, his 10-year-old daughter, Kadee Huddleston, his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Brandi Vail, and her three children, 3-year-old Swayzee Hite, 1-year-old Rhylie Hite and 3-month-old Marshall Hite.

Joseph Huddleston’s wife and 19-year-old son survived. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

