202.5
Home » National News » Police say no signs…

Police say no signs of arson in Indiana fire that killed 6

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 11:07 am 11/29/2018 11:07am
Share
A house fire broke out in the 4000 block of Pottawatomie Road around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning November 28, 2018 in Logansport, Indiana. There were six fatalities, including four children and two adults. Two more adults (one female, one male) made it out and were transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital. The house was two stories, and officials said the fire was the strongest on the east side of the second story. Mitchell Kirk | Pharos-Tribune/The Kokomo Tribune via AP)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an initial investigation has found no evidence that arson caused a northern Indiana house fire that killed four children and two adults.

State police on Thursday identified those killed in Wednesday’s fire near Logansport as members of an extended family. Two other family members survived the blaze.

Those killed were 42-year-old Joseph Huddleston, his 10-year-old daughter, Kadee Huddleston, his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Brandi Vail, and her three children, 3-year-old Swayzee Hite, 1-year-old Rhylie Hite and 3-month-old Marshall Hite.

Joseph Huddleston’s wife and 19-year-old son survived. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500