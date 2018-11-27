202.5
Police say floating baby case now investigated as homicide

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 6:26 am 11/27/2018 06:26am
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a newborn baby found floating off the coast of Boynton Beach has been ruled a homicide.

The Palm Beach Post reports county sheriff’s office investigators announced the medical examiner’s ruling Monday. The sheriff’s office asked people with information on “Baby June” to come forward and is offering a $10,000 reward.

The four- to seven-day old girl was found dead floating naked in the Atlantic Ocean in June. Deputies say she was in the water for less than 18 hours and appeared to have a healthy weight, with no signs of trauma.

Investigators have checked about 700 recorded births in South Florida and found no evidence related to the baby. Authorities say she likely floated north from Broward or Boca Raton.

