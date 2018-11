By The Associated Press

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) — Police say 3 Girl Scouts and one adult killed and 4th Girl Scout critically injured in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash.

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) — Police say 3 Girl Scouts and one adult killed and 4th Girl Scout critically injured in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.