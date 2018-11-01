202
Police: Indiana bus stop crash driver didn’t recognize bus

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 3:40 pm 11/01/2018 03:40pm
This undated family photo provided by Elgin Ingle shows Alivia Stahl, center, and her twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle. The three children were struck and killed Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, by a pickup truck as they crossed a road in rural Rochester, Ind., to board a school bus before sunrise. The driver of the pickup Alyssa Shepherd, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury. (Elgin Ingle via AP)

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A motorist whose pickup truck struck four children crossing a northern Indiana highway, killing three, told authorities she didn’t realize a school bus headed in the opposite direction was stopped in front of her.

A court recording reveals 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester told an Indiana State Police detective she saw something with lights in front of her, but didn’t recognize it as a school bus.

Another driver estimated Shepherd’s speed at 45 mph. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

The crash Tuesday morning killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. The surviving child, unrelated to the siblings, is hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Shepherd is charged with reckless homicide. She’s scheduled for an initial hearing Nov. 13 in Rochester, located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

