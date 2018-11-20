Home » National News » Police: Georgia officer shoots,…

Police: Georgia officer shoots, seriously wounds armed man

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 2:52 am 11/20/2018 02:52am
Share

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a DeKalb County police officer has shot and seriously wounded a man who refused to drop a weapon.

WXIA-TV reports Police Chief James Conroy says the man is hospitalized in serious condition. Conroy says a deputy was responding to a report of a suspicious person at a gas station and interviewed the man. He says the two then got into a physical fight and a county officer responding to an unrelated call stopped to help.

He says the man fled and the officer and deputy gave chase. He says the officer repeatedly told the man to drop his weapon, but the man refused. He says the officer then shot the man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officer is on administrative leave.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500