Police: 1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 85

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 2:44 am 11/16/2018 02:44am
Bessemer City firefighters, GEMS and North Carolina Highway Patrol officers work on the scene of a fatal wreck involving a wrong-way driver who was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-85 at exit 10b near Kings Mountain, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette via AP)

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85.

News outlets report troopers said a driver entered the southbound lanes of the interstate and headed north before hitting another car around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Trooper Ray Pierce said Gaston Emergency Medical Services had at least two other patients, including at least one with life-threatening injuries.

A portion of the interstate was closed as a result of the accident.

