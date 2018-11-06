202
Philadelphia airport back in service after power outage

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 6:27 am 11/06/2018 06:27am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia International Airport is back in service after a power outage caused flight delays and cancellations.

The outage occurred in the tower around 7 p.m. Monday and power wasn’t restored for 40 minutes. However, the Federal Aviation Administration placed a ground stop on incoming and outgoing flights until the system could be rebooted.

Operations returned to normal by 9 p.m.

National News
