202.5
Home » National News » 'Person of interest' interviewed…

‘Person of interest’ interviewed in religious store shooting

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 2:12 pm 11/21/2018 02:12pm
Share
Authorities investigate the scene at a Catholic Supply store where a gunman went into the religious supply store, sexually assaulted at least one woman and shot a woman in the head, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Ballwin, Mo. (Johanna Huckeba/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say they are questioning a “person of interest” in a fatal shooting and sexual assault at a religious supply store.

St. Louis County police said Wednesday that the man being interviewed is 53 years old. No other details have been released, but police are characterizing him as a person of interest “at this time.”

On Monday, a gunman sexually assaulted at least one person and fatally shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs, Missouri, inside the Catholic Supply store near the town of Ballwin. Schmidt, a mother of three, was a customer. Authorities have declined to say if more than one woman was assaulted.

Schmidt died later Monday at a hospital.

The gunman got away after the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500