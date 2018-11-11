202.5
Home » National News » On SNL, Pete Davidson…

On SNL, Pete Davidson says sorry to wounded vet he mocked

By The Associated Press November 11, 2018 11:20 am 11/11/2018 11:20am
Share
In this Nov. 10, 2018 photo provided by NBC, Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, from left, a congressman-elect from Texas, Pete Davidson, Anchor Colin Jost, and Anchor Michael Che appear during Saturday Night Live’s "Weekend Update" in New York. Davidson made his apologies to Crenshaw whose appearance he mocked, saying Crenshaw “deserves all the respect in the world.” (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson has apologized for mocking the appearance of a veteran who lost an eye in Afghanistan.

He says Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, now a congressman-elect from Texas, “deserves all the respect in the world.”

On SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment , Davidson was joined by Crenshaw, a Navy SEAL.

Davidson had mocked Crenshaw a week earlier, saying viewers might be surprised he’s “not a hit man in a porno movie.”

Crenshaw, a Republican who won a House seat Tuesday, took some joking shots at Davidson. And when his cell phone rang, the tone was “Breathin” by Ariana Grande, Davidson’s former fiancee.

Crenshaw got serious at the end, encouraging civilians and veterans to connect and paying tribute to heroes like Davidson’s father, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500