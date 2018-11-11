202.5
Officer fatally shoots man…

Officer fatally shoots man in Mississippi

By The Associated Press November 11, 2018 5:51 pm 11/11/2018 05:51pm
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi are investigating the circumstances that led to a police officer fatally shooting a man.

Capt. Johnny Poulos said in an emailed statement that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting, which happened Saturday night in Clarksdale.

The statement says Clarksdale police officers responding around 9:10 p.m. to a report of a prowler encountered 41-year-old Patrick Bryant of Clarksdale. The statement says Bryant was fatally wounded in a backyard. A weapon was found at the scene.

The statement doesn’t provide any further details.

Poulos said the MBI is investigating and will share its findings with the district attorney’s office for review.

Topics:
National News
500