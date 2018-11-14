202.5
Home » National News » NYC man pleads guilty…

NYC man pleads guilty to trying to aid Islamic State group

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 10:27 pm 11/14/2018 10:27pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has admitted to trying to aid the Islamic State group by helping a co-conspirator travel abroad to fight for the militant group in the fall of 2015.

Federal prosecutors say Saddam Mohamed Raishani pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The 32-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison.

Raishani was arrested last year as he tried to board a plane at Kennedy Airport to go to Syria. Authorities say Raishani wanted to join the militant group after helping another man get there.

Authorities say Raishani’s plans were foiled because he unwittingly contacted a person who was a confidential source working at the direction of law enforcement.

He’s to be sentenced March 8.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500