By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 3:11 pm 11/08/2018 03:11pm
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — CORRECTS: Northern California sheriff’s spokeswoman says 27,000 in town of Paradise told to flee fast-moving wildfire. (Corrects APNewsAlert to fix typo in flee. The original NewsAlert said Northern California sheriff’s spokeswoman says 27,000 in town of Paradise ordered to flea fast-moving wildfire.)

National News
