No answers yet to gas leak that disrupted bridge traffic

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 5:23 pm 11/26/2018 05:23pm
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials are still trying to determine what caused a chemical gas leak that force the closure of a heavily used bridge connecting Delaware and New Jersey on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The leak of highly flammable ethylene oxide from a Croda production facility on Sunday forced the precautionary closure of the Delaware Memorial Bridge for about six hours as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend wound down.

The bridge carries traffic along Interstate 295, a major East Coast artery.

A Croda spokeswoman said in an email Monday that the company was focused on investigating what happened and that officials were not available for interviews.

Delaware’s environmental secretary said state officials are working with Croda to try to determine what went wrong.

National News
