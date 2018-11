By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nickelodeon: Stephen Hillenburg, whose daffy animated ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ became an international hit, dies at 57 .

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nickelodeon: Stephen Hillenburg, whose daffy animated ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ became an international hit, dies at 57 .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.