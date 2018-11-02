202
New York investor gets probation for groping plane passenger

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 3:01 pm 11/02/2018 03:01pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a New York investor to a year of probation for groping a woman last year during a Spirit Airlines flight to Kennedy Airport.

Prosecutors say Musa Yenni rubbed and squeezed the woman’s leg under a blanket during a flight from Fort Lauderdale. They say the woman recorded the August 2017 incident on her cellphone before alerting a flight attendant.

Yenni told the FBI the flight was crowded and that he did not intentionally touch the woman. He and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 60-year-old founder of the private equity firm Yenni Capital was found guilty in May of simple assault, a misdemeanor.

He also has been fined $5,000.

National News
