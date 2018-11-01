202
Neil Young acknowledges he and Daryl Hannah are married

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 7:11 pm 11/01/2018 07:11pm
This combination photo shows Neil Young posing for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. on May 18, 2016, left, and actress Daryl Hannah at the Netflix "Sense8" Season 2 premiere in New York on April 26, 2017. Young is calling Daryl Hannah his wife. The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer posted a new performance of his 1970 song “Ohio” on his website Wednesday and said that “My wife Daryl and I put this video together.” (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hey hey, my my, Neil Young is calling Daryl Hannah his wife.

The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and the 57-year-old “Splash” actress had been utterly mum on the subject of their marriage since reports that they wed in California in August.

But Young said in a pro-gun-control post on his website Wednesday featuring a new performance of his 1970 song “Ohio” that “My wife Daryl and I put this video together.”

The couple’s representatives didn’t reply to requests for comment.

It’s the third marriage for Young and the first for Hannah, who had previous relationships with Jackson Browne and John F. Kennedy Jr.

She wrote and directed the Netflix movie “Paradox,” starring Young, earlier this year.

Young’s hits include “Hey Hey, My My” and “Heart of Gold.”

