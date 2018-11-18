Home » National News » Mystery man brings holiday…

Mystery man brings holiday cheer to Walmart shoppers

By The Associated Press November 18, 2018 2:07 pm 11/18/2018 02:07pm
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo a shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart will be rolling out a program that allows its staff to check out customers and provide receipts right on the spot in the busiest sections of the store. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DERBY, Vt. (AP) — A mystery man is providing cheer to Walmart shoppers in Vermont.

The man paid off the entire lot of layaway items at the store in Derby, near the Canadian border.

Brownington resident Sandra Cortez tells WCAX-TV she thought it was a rumor. But she learned it was real when she went to the store to find her items paid off.

Julie Gates of Eden Mills says asked the man, “Who can afford to pay for everyone’s layaway?”

She said the man responded, “Santa Claus can.”

The man declined to give his name.

Walmart officials confirmed the story and said it happened earlier this month. Store officials declined to say how much the man spent.

