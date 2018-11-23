202.5
Multiple injured in Alabama mall shooting; suspect dead

By The Associated Press November 23, 2018 1:03 am 11/23/2018 01:03am
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Multiple people have been injured after a shooting at an Alabama mall during Black Friday shopping.

News outlets report the shooting occurred Thursday night at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. Police tell Al.com that the suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting.

It is unclear how many other people were injured or what their conditions were.

Hoover is about 10 miles from Birmingham.

National News
