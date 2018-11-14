202.5
Most hurt in crash at Social Security office out of hospital

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 12:54 pm 11/14/2018 12:54pm
FILE - In a Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, car crashed into a Social Security office, in Egg Harbor, N.J. Authorities say most of the people hurt when a car crashed through the front of a Social Security office in New Jersey have been released from the hospital. Eighteen of the 20 people hurt in Tuesday’s crash in Egg Harbor were treated for minor injuries and released that day. But two people remained hospitalized Wednesday, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP, File)

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say most of the people hurt when a car crashed through the front of a Social Security office in New Jersey have been released from the hospital.

Eighteen of the 20 people hurt in Tuesday’s crash in Egg Harbor were treated for minor injuries and released that day. But two people remained hospitalized Wednesday, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when 56-year-old Donna Woodall was attempting to park. Authorities say the Atlantic City woman crashed her car into the lobby of the building where many people were waiting.

Authorities say the crash appears to be an accident. Its exact cause remains under investigation.

The building was deemed to be structurally sound after the crash.

