Moderate quake jolts Alaska’s Cook Inlet; no damage reported

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 2:04 pm 11/21/2018 02:04pm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moderate earthquake in Alaska’s Cook Inlet has jolted a large section of the state.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude 5.7 quake Wednesday was widely felt in Anchorage and Kenai Peninsula.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake occurred at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 70 miles northwest of the fishing and tourism community of Homer.

National News Science News
