Mississippi voters wait in line to vote absentee for Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several dozen voters in Mississippi’s largest county have been waiting in a line stretching outside the courthouse to cast absentee ballots in a U.S. Senate runoff.

The contest is between white Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress, and Democratic challenger Mike Espy, a former U.S. agriculture commissioner who is seeking to become the first African-American senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.

The runoff is Tuesday. Saturday was the deadline for people to cast absentee ballots at circuit clerks’ offices.

People 65 or older are allowed to vote absentee, as are people who will be away from their home county on Election Day.

A 92-year-old voter from Jackson, Illinois Cox Littleton, says she voted for Espy because she considers him “a highly intelligent man.”

