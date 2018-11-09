Medical examiner: Slain prison officer could’ve been saved

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The chief medical examiner of Delaware says quicker medical attention likely would’ve saved a correctional officer slain during last year’s violent riot at the state’s maximum-security prison. News outlets report Dr.…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The chief medical examiner of Delaware says quicker medical attention likely would’ve saved a correctional officer slain during last year’s violent riot at the state’s maximum-security prison.

News outlets report Dr. Gary Collins autopsied 47-year-old Lt. Steven Floyd and testified Thursday at a jury hearing of the men charged in the uprising.

Collins says Floyd bled to death from superficial wounds probably six to eight hours before he was found by authorities, who breached James T. Vaughn Correctional Center more than 15 hours into the riot.

Floyd’s family alleged that he could’ve been saved if the Department of Corrections emergency team was allowed to start a rescue. Their lawsuit said the rescue attempt had been overruled by Gov. John Carney. His administration died that and their lawsuit was settled.

