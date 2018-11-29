202.5
Markets Right Now: Banks, technology lead US stocks lower

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 9:41 am 11/29/2018 09:41am
FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo specialist Michael Pistillo center, works with traders at is post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 29 (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Banks and technology companies are leading stock indexes slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Bank of America fell 1 percent in the first few minutes of trading Thursday and Intel gave up 1.4 percent.

The early declines came a day after the market’s biggest rally in eight months.

Deutsche Bank sank 3.3 percent after Germany authorities searched the bank’s headquarters on suspicions bank employees helped clients launder money.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,737.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,328. The Nasdaq composite fell 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,277.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.03 percent.

