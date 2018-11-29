202.5
Home » National News » Man charged in alleged…

Man charged in alleged homeless scam waives extradition

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 12:21 pm 11/29/2018 12:21pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A homeless man from Philadelphia who allegedly schemed with a New Jersey couple to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 has waived extradition back to New Jersey.

Johnny Bobbitt announced his decision during a court hearing Thursday in Philadelphia. But the Marine vet won’t be sent back to New Jersey until he attends a probation violation hearing that’s scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia.

Burlington County prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

McClure’s lawyer has said she was duped by D’Amico, while his lawyer has denied such claims.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500