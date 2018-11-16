Home » National News » List of winners of…

List of winners of 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 12:56 am 11/16/2018 12:56am
Jorge Drexler, left, and Jesus Martos react in the audience as Drexler is announced winner of the award for record of the year for "Telefonia" at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some of the winners of the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday in Las Vegas:

— Album of the year: “¡México por siempre!” Luis Miguel

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Telefonia,” Jorge Drexler

— Record of the year: “Telefonia,” Jorge Drexler

— New artist: Karol G

— Contemporary pop album: “F.A.M.E.” Maluma

— Urban music album: “Vibras,” J Balvin

— Urban song: “Dura,” Daddy Yankee, Urbani Mota Cedeño, Juan G. Rivera Vázquez and Luis Jorge Romero, songwriters (Daddy Yankee)

— Best urban fusion-performance: “Malamente,” Rosalía

— Traditional pop vocal album: “Hazte sentir,” Laura Pausini

— Best Norteña Album: Calibre 50 and Los Ángeles (tie)

— Best singer-songwriter album: “Salvavidas de Hielo,” Jorge Drexler

— Rock album: “Expectativas,” Bunbury

— Alternative album: “Claroscura,” Aterciopelados

— Alternative song: “Malamente,” Antón Alvarez Alfaro, Pablo Diaz-Reixa and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

— Salsa album: “25/7,” Victor Manuelle

— Folk album: “Musas (un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos), Vol. 2,” Natalia Lafourcade

— Latin jazz album: “Naturaleza universal,” Hermeto Pascoal and Big Band

— Person of the year: Mana

Complete list available at www.latingrammy.com

