List of winners of 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards 11/16/2018 12:56am By The Associated Press

Jorge Drexler, left, and Jesus Martos react in the audience as Drexler is announced winner of the award for record of the year for "Telefonia" at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some of the winners of the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday in Las Vegas: — Album of the year: “¡México por siempre!” Luis Miguel — Song of the year…