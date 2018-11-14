202.5
List of winners at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 11:09 pm 11/14/2018 11:09pm
Chris Stapleton accepts the award for male vocalist of the year at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Complete list of winners from the 2018 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Entertainer of the year: Keith Urban

— Female vocalist of the year: Carrie Underwood

— Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton

— New artist of the year: Luke Combs

— Album of the year: “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

— Song of the year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

— Single of the year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

— Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

— Musical event of the year: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney

— Music video of the year “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

— Musician of the year: Mac McAnally (guitar)

