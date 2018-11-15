Latest: Father: No ‘justice’ in threats to driver’s family

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on an Indiana driver who is accused of striking and killing three children as they prepared to board a school bus (all times local): 12:10 a.m. The father of…

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on an Indiana driver who is accused of striking and killing three children as they prepared to board a school bus (all times local):

12:10 a.m.

The father of a 9-year-old Indiana girl who was struck and killed by a pickup truck as she crossed a road to board a school bus is asking for people to stop threatening the motorist’s family.

Michael Stahl is the father of Alivia Stahl, who was killed Oct. 30 near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis. Her 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle also died and an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Stahl attended Thursday’s initial hearing for 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, who entered a not-guilty plea to three counts of reckless homicide.

Stahl said after the hearing that he’s praying for Shepherd’s family, and asked people to stop making threats against them.

He says the threats don’t “do my daughter justice” or help others affected by the tragedy.

10:25 a.m.

A northern Indiana woman has entered a preliminary not guilty plea to charges that she struck and killed three children crossing a highway to board a school bus.

Twenty-four-year-old Alyssa Shepherd appeared Thursday morning for her initial hearing before a Fulton County judge. She’s charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

Authorities say Shepherd struck four children with her pickup truck Oct. 30 as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

She told authorities she didn’t realize the bus facing in the opposite direction had stopped.

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed. An 11-year-old boy was severely injured in the crash.

8:03 a.m.

A northern Indiana woman charged in a school bus stop crash that killed three children is due in court for her first hearing in the case.

Twenty-four-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was scheduled to appear Thursday before a Fulton County judge. She’s charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

Authorities say Shepherd was driving a pickup truck near Rochester, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Indianapolis, on Oct. 30 when she struck four children crossing a highway to board a school bus.

She told authorities she didn’t realize the bus headed in the opposite direction was stopped.

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed. An 11-year-old boy was severely injured in the crash.

