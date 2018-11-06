202
Home » National News » Last of 5 teens…

Last of 5 teens enters plea in fatal freeway rock-throwing

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 10:27 am 11/06/2018 10:27am
Share

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A fifth teenager charged after a rock thrown from a Michigan highway overpass killed a man in a van below has entered a guilty plea in the case.

Sixteen-year-old Alexzander Miller pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in Genesee County Circuit Court. In exchange, other charges including second-degree murder will be dismissed.

Kenneth White was killed in October 2017 when the rock struck the van on Interstate 75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Detroit. Other cars also were damaged by rocks.

Kyle Anger, who was accused of throwing the rock that hit the van, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder. Three other teens — Mark Sekelsky, Mikadyn Payne and Trevor Gray — pleaded guilty to manslaughter in White’s death and are seeking probation .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500