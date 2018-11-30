Kansas woman, 74, fatally shoots burglar; has heart attack

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old Kansas woman shot and killed an intruder while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and then had a heart attack. The Kansas City Star reports that…

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old Kansas woman shot and killed an intruder while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and then had a heart attack.

The Kansas City Star reports that Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Thursday that the woman is recovering and is expected to be OK. He says she “obviously” won’t face charges over the death of 41-year-old Ralph Byrd Jr., who broke into her Leavenworth home early Saturday.

Thompson said she had reported an attempted burglary of her home about a week before. After that, she obtained a .22-caliber handgun that she took with her to bed at night.

Leavenworth Police Major Dan Nicodemus says the case was “pretty cut and dried.” Court records show Byrd had been convicted in 2017 of an attempted home burglary.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.