202
Home » National News » Justices rule for firefighters…

Justices rule for firefighters claiming age discrimination

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 10:17 am 11/06/2018 10:17am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has decided unanimously that local governments with small workforces must comply with a federal law against age discrimination.

The justices ruled Tuesday in favor of two Arizona firefighters who claimed they were laid off because of their age when the local fire district they worked for faced a budget squeeze.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote the court’s first opinion of the term and rejected arguments by the Mount Lemmon Fire District northeast of Tucson that it was not covered by the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act because it employs fewer than 20 people.

A federal judge had dismissed the firefighters’ claims, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit reinstated them. The case now returns to district court.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News Supreme Court News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500