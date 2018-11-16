Home » National News » Jell-O introduces its first…

Jell-O introduces its first edible slime

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 8:05 am 11/16/2018 08:05am
This image provided by the Kraft Heinz Company shows a hand placed in Jell-O edible slime. Jell-O Play on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 introduced edible slime. The squishy and stretchy toy is a social media phenomenon, which spawned online recipes for edible versions. (Kraft Heinz Company via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kids will soon be able to eat AND play with their food.

Jell-O Play on Thursday introduced edible slime. The squishy and stretchy toy is a social media phenomenon, which spawned online recipes for edible versions.

Jell-O Play’s slime comes in strawberry-flavored Unicorn and lime-flavored Monster varieties. All customers have to do is add water and each canister makes two batches of slime. The company says it easily washes away with soap and warm water.

Jell-O says it launched Jell-O Play in the summer “to inspire families to engage in free play and fun.”

Edible slime will be available in select retailers in December or can be preordered online.

Advertiser Content


