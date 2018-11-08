202.5
Protesters nationwide seek to protect Russia investigation

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 9:57 pm 11/08/2018 09:57pm
Protesters gather and hold banners in front of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, as part of a nationwide "Protect Mueller" campaign demanding that Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker recuse himself from overseeing the ongoing special counsel investigation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK (AP) — Protesters nationwide have called for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday in New York’s Times Square and chanted slogans including “Hands off Mueller” and “Nobody’s above the law” before marching downtown.

In Chicago, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin joined several hundred protesters at Federal Plaza.

Crowds also turned out at the White House and in Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Las Vegas and many other places.

Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a “deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.”

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions’ resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller’s probe.

National News
