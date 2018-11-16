Home » National News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 4:52 pm 11/16/2018 04:52pm
Share

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Friday after another day of volatile trading.

A late-afternoon wave of buying gave the S&P 500 its second gain in a row, although the benchmark index ended the week with a loss. Health care and energy companies powered the gains, outweighing losses in technology stocks, large retailers and internet companies.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 6.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,736.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 123.95 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,413.22.

The Nasdaq composite slid 11.16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,247.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 3.41 points, or 0.2 percent, to $1,527.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 44.74 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Dow gave up 576.08 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Nasdaq dropped 159.03 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 slid 21.96 points, or 1.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 62.66 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Dow is up 694 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 344.98 points, or 5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.98 points, or 0.5 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500