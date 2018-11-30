202.5
House Democrats say Whitaker will testify in January

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 4:59 pm 11/30/2018 04:59pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will testify before the House Judiciary Committee in January.

Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Elijah Cummings of Maryland say they spoke to Whitaker Friday and he agreed to testify “at a mutually agreeable date.”

Nadler is expected head the Judiciary panel and Cummings is expected to head the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee when Democrats take the House majority next year.

Nadler and Cummings say Whitaker “affirmed that he was and will continue to follow” regulations and policies of the Justice Department, including those related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Whitaker has been critical of the Mueller probe in the past. Trump appointed him after he pushed out Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this month.

