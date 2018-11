By The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Grand jury indicts captain of Missouri tourist boat that sank and killed 17 people, including 9 from Indiana family.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Grand jury indicts captain of Missouri tourist boat that sank and killed 17 people, including 9 from Indiana family.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.