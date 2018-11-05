202
Home » National News » Georgia school: Students planned…

Georgia school: Students planned slur at band show as joke

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 4:41 pm 11/05/2018 04:41pm
Share

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The principal of a Georgia high school where members of a marching band spelled out a racist slur with their instrument covers during a halftime show says the four students planned it as a “joke.”

WSB-TV reports that Principal Bo Ford of Brookwood High School says in a letter to parents that three seniors planned the stunt. A fourth student went along at the last minute.

Ford says two of the students are African-American, one is Asian and one is Hispanic. He says they knew the slur was “not acceptable.”

The students will be disciplined.

Normally the band uses the instrument covers to spell out the mascot Broncos. But last Friday the four students instead spelled a slur insulting black people. Ford apologized Saturday in a letter to parents and the community.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500