Georgia makes election results final by certifying votes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has certified its Nov. 6 election results, finally ending the contentious race for governor. Georgia Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden said late Saturday the results are certified and can be viewed…

Georgia Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden said late Saturday the results are certified and can be viewed on the agency’s website .

Democrat Stacey Abrams came within about 60,000 votes of becoming America’s first black woman governor but lost to Republican Brian Kemp.

Abrams took to Twitter on Saturday to urge supporters not to boycott Georgia after a handful of actors suggested that because of what they view as an unfair election. Abrams said “hard-working Georgians” who make a living in Georgia’s television and film industry “are not to blame.”

In another close race, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux says she will ask for a recount in her 7th Congressional District race against Republican Rep. Rob Woodall.

