Georgia governor-elect Kemp unveils transition team

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 3:46 pm 11/19/2018 03:46pm
FILE - In a Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp gives a thumbs-up to supporters, in Athens, Ga. Georgia governor-elect Brian Kemp on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 unveiled a transition team that includes former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to begin building out his administration.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia governor-elect Brian Kemp has unveiled a transition team that includes former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to begin building out his administration.

The incoming Republican made the announcement just three days after his opponent in the hotly contested race, Democrat Stacey Abrams, conceded there weren’t enough votes for her to force a runoff. Kemp’s win was certified by Georgia elections officials Saturday.

Kemp revealed the team of GOP politicians and activists Monday in Atlanta. He said his administration would be seen as “incredibly competent, obviously diverse and clearly committed to doing the right thing.”

Price resigned his Cabinet post early in President Donald Trump’s administration amid outcry over his use of costly private charters for official travel.

