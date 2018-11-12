202.5
Georgia candidate asks court to intervene in vote dispute

By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 10:31 am 11/12/2018 10:31am
ATLANTA (AP) — A Congressional candidate in Georgia says she’s asking a federal court to block one of the state’s largest counties from certifying its vote totals before ballot disputes are resolved.

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux’s campaign filed a complaint Sunday night accusing Gwinnett County of improperly rejecting hundreds of absentee ballots in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.

Bourdeaux says those votes should be counted, partly because they were rejected based on “immaterial” information such as missing or inaccurate addresses or birth dates.

The race between Bourdeaux and Republican incumbent Rep. Rob Woodall remains too close to call. With all precincts reporting, Woodall held a lead of about 900 votes out of nearly 279,000 votes counted.

Under Georgia law, Bourdeaux could request a recount.

Woodall’s campaign on Monday didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
