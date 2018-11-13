George Zimmerman to enter no contest plea in stalking case

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — George Zimmerman is expected to enter a no contest plea to resolve a misdemeanor charge of stalking a private investigator in the latest run-in with the law for the neighborhood watch…

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — George Zimmerman is expected to enter a no contest plea to resolve a misdemeanor charge of stalking a private investigator in the latest run-in with the law for the neighborhood watch leader who killed Trayvon Martin.

Court documents show Zimmerman on Tuesday planned to enter the no contest plea in absentia, meaning he won’t be present at the courthouse in Sanford, Florida.

Under such a plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, and a conviction is withheld if the conditions of the plea are met.

Zimmerman was accused of sending threatening messages to a private investigator who had contacted him about a documentary series on Martin.

Zimmerman fatally shot the black teenager in 2012 in the central Florida city of Sanford. Zimmerman, who identifies as Hispanic, was acquitted of all charges.

