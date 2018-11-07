202.5
From bad to worse: Trump’s media relationship frays more

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 4:11 pm 11/07/2018 04:11pm
President Donald Trump watches as a White House aide reaches to take away a microphone from CNN journalist Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Trump’s combative relationship with the media continues to deteriorate.

During his post-midterms news conference on Wednesday, he called some journalists rude, told some to sit down and accused a PBS reporter of posing a racist question when she asked about white nationalists. He blamed the press for the divisiveness in politics today. One confrontation with CNN’s Jim Acosta turned bitterly personal.

In response, CNN said Trump’s attacks on the press have gone too far. The network said while Trump doesn’t respect a free press, he has the constitutional responsibility to protect it.

