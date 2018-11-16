Former IRS employee in Georgia sentenced for identity theft

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee for the Internal Revenue Service in Atlanta has been sentenced to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft. The U.S. Justice Department said in…

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee for the Internal Revenue Service in Atlanta has been sentenced to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that Stephanie Parker worked as a contact representative between September 2012 and March 2013.

Prosecutors say on at least five occasions, Parker obtained taxpayers’ Social Security numbers and addresses and used the information to file fraudulent tax returns.

Prosecutors say Parker directed the fraudulent tax refunds to bank accounts controlled by her friends. Prosecutors say at least once, she had money withdrawn from one of those accounts and used it for personal expenses.

Parker had pleaded guilty in August. She must also serve one year of supervised release and pay nearly $6,000 in restitution to the IRS.

