Former acting AG Sally Yates won’t run for public office

NEW YORK (AP) — Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said Wednesday she has no interest in a bid for elected office.

Speculation mounted that Yates might run after Republican President Donald Trump fired her days into his administration for refusing to defend his travel ban.

But Yates told a Bloomberg summit in New York she has no aspirations to pursue politics— in Georgia or elsewhere— despite her many years of public service.

“I just have to confess running for office is just not anything I’ve ever felt drawn to,” she said. “You know what feels like you or doesn’t.”

Yates returned to Atlanta to practice law following her termination. She served as U.S. attorney there before former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, tapped her to be deputy attorney general in 2015.

Yates addressed a number current events at Wednesday’s summit and offered praise for special counsel Robert Mueller, whom she described as a “straight arrow who is going to call it like he sees it,” in his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“There is no one who is better suited to this job than Bob Mueller,” she said. “He doesn’t even wear colored shirts. He only wears white dress shirts.”

