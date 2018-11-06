202
FBI assisting with search for girl abducted from mobile home

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 1:54 am 11/06/2018 01:54am
This photo provided by the Lumberton Police Department shows Hania Noelia Aguilar. Police in North Carolina say the 13-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a mobile home park. Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker tells news outlets that witnesses described a man with a yellow bandana over his face grabbing Aguilar from a yard in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park just before 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Lumberton Police Department via AP)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI has joined the search for a 13-year-old girl reportedly kidnapped from a North Carolina mobile home park.

News outlets report an FBI release says investigators were following nearly 50 leads in the disappearance of Hania Noelia Aguilar. Lumberton police Chief Michael McNeill has said a witness saw a man grab Hania Monday morning.

Family members say the eighth grader went outside to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say the man then forced her into a green Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plates NWS 984 and drove off.

Capt. Terry Parker says this is being investigated as a stranger abduction. The FBI says the state Bureau of Investigation, state Highway Patrol and others are expected to join the search Tuesday.

