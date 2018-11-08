202.5
FBI: SUV stolen in 13-year-old girl’s kidnapping found

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 5:10 pm 11/08/2018 05:10pm
This photo provided by the Lumberton Police Department shows Hania Noelia Aguilar. Police in North Carolina say the 13-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a mobile home park. Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker tells news outlets that witnesses described a man with a yellow bandana over his face grabbing Aguilar from a yard in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park just before 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Lumberton Police Department via AP)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have found the SUV stolen during the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl at a North Carolina mobile home park, and now hope to identify a person seen in a surveillance video.

The FBI said in a statement that the green Ford Expedition was found Thursday in the Lumberton area, about eight miles (12 kilometers) from the mobile home park where Hania Noelia Aguilar was abducted Monday.

Investigators are also seeking help in identifying a person seen on surveillance video walking near the kidnapping scene.

Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside Monday morning to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into the SUV and drove off.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward.

