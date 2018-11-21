202.5
Family says slain 14-year-old was 8 months pregnant

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 1:20 am 11/21/2018 01:20am
ATLANTA (AP) — Family of a slain 14-year-old girl say the girl was 8 months pregnant and babysitting her sister’s children when she was shot and killed this week.

News outlets report family have identified the Georgia girl as Sonja “Star” Harrison, an eighth-grader from Stone Mountain who was expected to give birth next month.

Atlanta police Officer Lisa Bender says authorities responding to a shooting at a city apartment complex Monday morning found the teen dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Sonja’s mother, Sonja Denise Harrison, says the baby also died.

Officer Stephanie Brown says investigators believe the gunshot came from an upstairs apartment, went through the floor and struck the teen. Sonja’s sister, Sade Pruitt, says Sonja was babysitting while she worked a late shift.

An investigation is ongoing.

National News
