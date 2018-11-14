202.5
Home » National News » Family of woman killed…

Family of woman killed by neo-Nazi settles lawsuit

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 4:04 pm 11/14/2018 04:04pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a woman slain in Kansas by a man who wanted to kill Jews has settled a lawsuit with Walmart over the sale of a shotgun used in the shooting.

Terri LaManno was killed in 2014 outside the Village Shalom care center in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports the terms of the settlement announced Tuesday were not disclosed.

LaManno was shot by avowed neo-Nazi F. Glenn Miller Jr.

Miller was a felon who couldn’t legally buy a gun. The lawsuit alleges that someone else bought the weapon for him at a Walmart store in Republic, Missouri.

Miller also killed William Corporon and his grandson, Reat Underwood, outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park. Their family settled a similar lawsuit in August 2017.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500